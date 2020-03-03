Death toll from Tennessee tornadoes rises to 19: official

At least 19 people died Tuesday, an US emergency official said, as tornadoes ripped across the southeastern state of Tennessee, destroying buildings and toppling power lines in Nashville

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :At least 19 people died Tuesday, an US emergency official said, as tornadoes ripped across the southeastern state of Tennessee, destroying buildings and toppling power lines in Nashville.

Tennessee Emergency Management Agency public information officer Maggie Hannan confirmed the new toll after officials had put the initial count at eight.

The situation is still being considered "a search and rescue mission," with damage reports set to be released in the next few hours, another TEMA official said.