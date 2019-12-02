Death Toll in Bus Accident in Northern Morocco Rises to 17 - Health Ministry

The death toll in a Sunday bus crash in the city of Taza in northern Morocco, some 75 miles east of Fez, has increased to 17, a health ministry official said on Monday

NOUAKCHOTT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) The death toll in a Sunday bus crash in the city of Taza in northern Morocco, some 75 miles east of Fez, has increased to 17, a health ministry official said on Monday.

"The death toll in a bus crash near the northern city of Taza has risen to 17," the official was quoted as saying by Moroccan radio stations.

The local authorities said on Sunday that the incident had resulted in eight casualties and dozens of people injured of varying degrees of severity.�