Govt Decides To Procurement Wheat From Farmers

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 11, 2024 | 04:26 PM

Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers

Federal Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain has emphasized that the PML-N government has consistently implemented measures for the welfare of farmers.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 11th, 2024) Minister for National food Security, Rana Tanveer Hussain said that wheat will be procured from the farmers.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, he emphasized that the PML-N government has consistently implemented measures for the welfare of farmers.

The Minister for National Food Security mentioned that the wheat procurement target would be further enhanced if necessary.

He said it would be effort of the government to provide fertilizer this year to the farmers on fixed rates.

Rana Tanveer Hussain said incentives would be announced for the farmers in the next financial budget. He reiterated that the government is giving special attention to the agriculture sector.

Related Topics

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Budget Agriculture Media From Government Wheat

