Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman's Visit Schedule Being Discussed
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 11, 2024 | 05:38 PM
The sources say Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had extended the invitation to the prince during his visit to Saudi Arabia, which was graciously accepted.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 11th, 2024) The discussions are under way about the proposed visit of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman to Pakistan, said the on Saturday.
“No specific dates have been finalized yet, with high-level officials from both countries’ foreign ministries engaged in consultations,” said the sources close to the development in Islamabad.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar is maintaining communication with senior Saudi counterparts regarding the visit.
Despite rumors suggesting a delay, the Foreign Office spokesperson, Mumtaz Zehra-Baloch, dismissed such claims, affirming that details of the visit will be disclosed once a mutually agreed schedule is established between Islamabad and Riyadh.
