Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed Pakistan’s keen interest in attracting investments from the UK and other countries.

Talking to British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott in Islamabad today, he said Pakistan has enormous potential in agriculture, food security, information technology, tourism, mining and other sectors.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan and UK have long-standing ties which are getting stronger with time.

Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan is moving towards institutional reforms and digitization of FBR is in final stages.

The Prime Minister said measures are being taken at the macro and micro economic level to revive the country’s economy.

The British delegation appreciated the government’s education emergency initiative.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar was also present on the occasion.