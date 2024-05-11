Digital Transformation Key Priority For Govt To Improve Tax Collection: Aurangzeb
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 11, 2024 | 12:14 PM
The digitalization of the tax system is a pivotal step towards modernizing tax collection which will enhance transparency and revenue growth.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 11th, 2024) Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said digital transformation is a key priority for the government to improve tax collection for promoting sustained economic growth.
He said this while chairing a high-level meeting in Islamabad on Friday, following the signing of the contract by the global consulting firm McKinsey & Company, for the digitalization of the tax system.
The meeting was attended by officials from the Ministry of Finance, Federal board of Revenue, Karandaaz and the consulting firm.
FBR Chairman Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana emphasized FBR’s commitment to enhance revenue collection via leveraging technology to modernize its operations.
He highlighted this project is a significant step towards achieving FBR’s goals of transparency and efficiency to better serve the people of Pakistan.
CEO of Karandaaz Pakistan Waqas ul Hasan expressed confidence that this collaboration will help FBR in defining and implementing its digital strategy.
He highlighted that the experience, the contracted firm brings for this assignment would contribute to realizing the broader vision of the Pakistan Digital Stack initiative. He also thanked the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for providing financial assistance for this project of critical importance.
