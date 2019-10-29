Death Toll in Western Cameroon Landslide Goes Up to 30 - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) The number of casualties of a landslide in the western part of Cameroon has increased to 30 people, Journal du Cameroun news website reported on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, 22 people were reported dead and 34 missing.

The landslide, caused by heavy rains, occurred in one of the districts in the city of Bafoussam.

The authorities are conducting a rescue operation.

The country is yearly affected by the rainy season, which begins in April and ends in November and leads to considerable damage to the country's infrastructure and transport network.