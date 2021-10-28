UrduPoint.com

Death Toll Of Sudan Anti-coup Protesters Rises To 7: Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 02:01 PM

Death toll of Sudan anti-coup protesters rises to 7: official

Seven protesters have been killed in Sudan since a military coup four days ago, a health official said Thursday, adding that other bodies had since arrived without giving an exact number

Khartoum, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Seven protesters have been killed in Sudan since a military coup four days ago, a health official said Thursday, adding that other bodies had since arrived without giving an exact number.

Four protesters were already reported killed on Monday, hours after the military coup was announced.

"On Monday, morgues in Khartoum and Omdurman received the bodies of seven civilians," Hisham Fagiri, head of the health ministry's forensic authority, told AFP. Some corpses showed wounds caused by "sharp tools", he added.

Related Topics

Omdurman Khartoum Sudan

Recent Stories

War epic "The Battle at Lake Changjin" continues l ..

War epic "The Battle at Lake Changjin" continues leading Chinese box office

48 seconds ago
 Cooper latest Wallaby to pull out of European tour ..

Cooper latest Wallaby to pull out of European tour

49 seconds ago
 PTA launches mobile App for lodging complaints per ..

PTA launches mobile App for lodging complaints pertaining to telecom services

51 seconds ago
 US ban on China Telecom is 'malicious suppression' ..

US ban on China Telecom is 'malicious suppression', says Beijing

52 seconds ago
 Nepal cuts tariffs to promote more use of surplus ..

Nepal cuts tariffs to promote more use of surplus power

5 minutes ago
 Metro Bus service to airport to be operational by ..

Metro Bus service to airport to be operational by March 2022

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.