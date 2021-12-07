Delta Strain of Coronavirus Still Prevalent in Europe, Central Asia - WHO Official

The Delta variant of the coronavirus accounts for the vast majority of infections throughout Europe and Central Asia, Hans Klunge, regional director of the European office of the World Health Organization (WHO), said on Monday, reiterating the effectiveness of vaccines in bringing down infection rates

"The Delta variant remains dominant across Europe and Central Asia, and we know that the COVID-19 vaccines remain effective in reducing severe disease and deaths from it," Klunge told a virtual press briefing giving updates on the COVID-19 situation in Europe.

Delta was first detected in India in late 2020 and quickly spread throughout the world, causing renewed outbreaks and increased incidence and fatality rates. The WHO recognized it as a variant of concern as it is believed to be among the most contagious strains of the virus circulating in the world.