Democracy faces 'sustained and alarming challenges' worldwide: Biden

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Democracy faces "sustained and alarming challenges" worldwide, US President Joe Biden said Thursday at the opening of a virtual summit on democracy with representatives from some 100 countries.

Biden said trends were "largely pointing in the wrong direction" and that democracy needs "champions."