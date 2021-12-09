UrduPoint.com

Democracy Faces 'sustained And Alarming Challenges' Worldwide: Biden

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 07:46 PM

Democracy faces "sustained and alarming challenges" worldwide, US President Joe Biden said Thursday at the opening of a virtual summit on democracy with representatives from some 100 countries

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Democracy faces "sustained and alarming challenges" worldwide, US President Joe Biden said Thursday at the opening of a virtual summit on democracy with representatives from some 100 countries.

Biden said trends were "largely pointing in the wrong direction" and that democracy needs "champions."

