Democrats Say to Present Resolution Urging Trump to Stop Withdrawing Troops From Syria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) The US Democratic Party will present a resolution that will call on US President Donald Trump to reverse his decision on withdrawing troops from northern Syria amid the Turkish operation against the Kurdish units, operating in the area, Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer said.

The decision was made during the talks between Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who also represents the Democratic Party, The Hill news outlet reported.

"We will be putting on the floor of the Senate and the House ... a joint resolution that urges the president to undo his decision to do everything he can to protect the Kurds, to do everything that we must do to prevent ISIS [Islamic State, outlawed in Russia] terrorists from escaping, and make sure that Turkey respects existing agreements related to Syria and with the United States," Schumer said on Sunday, as quoted by The Hill.

From his point of view, the resolution will get "strong bipartisan support."

"I'm going to work so hard to pass this resolution, this joint resolution, this bipartisan resolution to try and get the president to undo what he has done," the Senate minority leader added.

Turkey launched the offensive against Kurdish groups in northeastern Syria on Wednesday following abrupt withdrawal of US forces in the region. Trump came under fire in the United States over his move as the Kurds used to be Washington's ally in the fight against ISIS.