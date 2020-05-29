UrduPoint.com
Denmark To Reopen To Tourists From Germany, Norway, Iceland On June 15 - Minister

Fri 29th May 2020

As part of relaxing COVID-19 travel restrictions starting June 15, Denmark will reopen to tourists from Germany, Norway and Iceland, while banning them from staying overnight in the capital and other big cities, Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said on Friday

European countries are gradually relaxing their travel curbs. Last week, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that his country and some other EU nations hope to lift their international travel warnings on June 15. He stressed that it would be "not the day starting which one can go on vacation," but the day when the warning would be scrapped.

"One of conditions under which we allow entry from Germany, Iceland and Norway is that these tourists will not be able to stay overnight in Copenhagen and other big cities.

You can go there to dine out, but you have to spend night somewhere else," Heunicke said at a press conference.

To enter the country, tourists will have to show documents confirming that they have booked a hotel room outside Copenhagen. Danish nationals will also be able to visit the aforementioned countries, but are recommended to abstain from traveling to other destinations until August 31.

Denmark has notably refrained from reopening borders with Sweden. Having refused to introduce strict lockdown, the latter has already recorded over 4,000 COVID-19 cases. Denmark and Norway have 568 and 236 fatalities, respectively.

