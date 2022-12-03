(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2022) Deputy US Secretary of State Wendy Sherman has met with Spanish State Secretary for Foreign and Global Affairs Angeles Moreno Bau, discussing Ukraine and China, among other issues, US State Department Spokesperson Ned price said.

"The Deputy Secretary commended Spain's humanitarian and defense support for Ukraine. They discussed deepening cooperation, especially with Latin America, in advance of Spain's Council of the EU presidency starting in July 2023," Price said in a Friday statement.

Sherman and Bau reaffirmed their commitments "to upholding human rights and the rules-based international order in light of challenges posed by Russia and the People's Republic of China," Price added.

The meeting took place in Washington DC on Wednesday, according to the US State Department.

European Council President Charles Michel said on Thursday that he had asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to use the country's influence on Russia to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, since the two countries have good relations.