Doctors Without Borders Suspend Activity in El Salvador After Attack on Ambulance Team

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) The international organization, Doctors Without Borders (MSF), announced a temporary suspension of its activity in El Salvador following an attack on an ambulance team.

"Despite the fact that it was an unusual incident as we have had no security problem of this type since the beginning of our work in El Salvador in 2018, we are obliged to suspend our activity until we clarify the details of this act of violence," MSF coordinator in EL Salvador Luis Romero said in a release on Sunday.

The incident happened in the municipality of Ilopango when the ambulance, which was on its way to attend an emergency call, was attacked by an armed group. The doctors suffered minor injuries and bruises.

The MSF mission operates in different parts of El Salvador. The organization provides medical care, mental health care as well as social work and attends any medical emergencies on a 24-hour basis.