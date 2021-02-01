UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Doctors Without Borders Suspend Activity In El Salvador After Attack On Ambulance Team

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 54 seconds ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 02:44 PM

Doctors Without Borders Suspend Activity in El Salvador After Attack on Ambulance Team

The international organization, Doctors Without Borders (MSF), announced a temporary suspension of its activity in El Salvador following an attack on an ambulance team

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) The international organization, Doctors Without Borders (MSF), announced a temporary suspension of its activity in El Salvador following an attack on an ambulance team.

"Despite the fact that it was an unusual incident as we have had no security problem of this type since the beginning of our work in El Salvador in 2018, we are obliged to suspend our activity until we clarify the details of this act of violence," MSF coordinator in EL Salvador Luis Romero said in a release on Sunday.

The incident happened in the municipality of Ilopango when the ambulance, which was on its way to attend an emergency call, was attacked by an armed group. The doctors suffered minor injuries and bruises.

The MSF mission operates in different parts of El Salvador. The organization provides medical care, mental health care as well as social work and attends any medical emergencies on a 24-hour basis.

Related Topics

Attack Salvador El Salvador Sunday 2018

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler expresses condolences to Saudi King ..

15 minutes ago

UAQ Ruler offers condolences on death of Saudi pri ..

16 minutes ago

21 minutes ago

Turkey Condemns Coup in Myanmar, Calls for Release ..

49 seconds ago

Man dies, one injures in collision car-bike in Bo ..

50 seconds ago

France urges Myanmar military to 'respect' electio ..

52 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.