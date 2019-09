Documents on several dozen of projects are being prepared for signing during the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Saudi Arabia, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Wednesday

ABU DHABI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) Documents on several dozen of projects are being prepared for signing during the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Saudi Arabia, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Wednesday.

"We are preparing a large, significant number of documents. Several dozen projects," Novak said, when asked how many agreements were to be signed during the visit, which is expected to take place in October.�