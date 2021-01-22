Dodon Says Moldovan Party of Socialists Preparing for Early Parliamentary Election in June

UrduPoint.com
Moldova's former president, Igor Dodon, said on Friday that his Party of Socialists was preparing for the early parliamentary elections in June

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) Moldova's former president, Igor Dodon, said on Friday that his Party of Socialists was preparing for the early parliamentary elections in June.

Moldovan Prime Minister Ion Chicu resigned in December so that the country could hold early parliamentary elections. In accordance with the Moldovan legislation, the president must nominate a candidate for the post of prime minister, but instead, President Maia Sandu went to the Constitutional Court to ask whether the parliament could announce its dissolution. The court declined such an option. Dodon, in turn, convened on Monday a meeting of the executive committee of the Party of Socialists to discuss the constitutional and government crisis.

"The Party of Socialists is preparing for the early parliamentary elections in June of this year, we believe that this is the most suitable option. If the president nominates a candidate for prime minister next week, and then he receives a vote of no confidence, then the early parliamentary elections may be held at the end of May," Dodon said in a statement.

According to the ex-president, there are currently three options for the development of events in the political arena. The first option assumes that Sandu will continue refusing to nominate a candidate for prime minister and then she could face impeachment. The second option is the nomination of a candidate, his approval and the formation of a government. The third option is that the president nominates a candidate, parliament passes a vote of no confidence, the situation repeats again and early parliamentary elections can be held. The Socialist Party considers the last to be the most likely option.

According to the Moldovan legislation, the dissolution of parliament is possible in two cases � if the parliament blocks its work for three months, or if lawmakers reject the presidential candidate for the post of prime minister twice within 45 days.

