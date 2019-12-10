Donbas Elections Possible Only in Compliance With Ukraine Law, OSCE Standards - Zelenskyy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) Local elections in Ukraine's east are only possible in accordance with Ukrainian law and Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) standards, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelesnkyy said during a press conference following the Normandy Four summit in Paris.

"I insist that the elections in the disputed territories be held in accordance with Ukrainian law and in compliance with OSCE standards and Copenhagen criteria," Zelenskyy said on Monday.