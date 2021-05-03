UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Donetsk Militia Leader Warns Of 'Carnage' As Ukraine Seeks To Rewrite Minsk Accords

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 10:10 AM

Donetsk Militia Leader Warns of 'Carnage' as Ukraine Seeks to Rewrite Minsk Accords

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2021) Kiev's attempts to rewrite the Minsk peace agreements with the breakaway republics in the southeast (Donbas) may lead to bloodshed, the head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) told Sputnik.

Denis Pushilin slammed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for trying to change the order of measures that the warring parties agreed to take in 2014, in order to reclaim control over the eastern border.

"Let us first take the border, they say, and then we will hold elections and do everything right and everything will be OK. OK for whom? The people of Donbas? There will be carnage. Of that we are certain," Pushilin told Sputnik.

Related Topics

Minsk Donetsk Kiev Lead May Border

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

46 minutes ago

Oman bans commercial activity from May 8 to May 15

8 hours ago

Manchester United fixture vs Liverpool postponed f ..

9 hours ago

Saudi Arabia to lift suspension on travel starting ..

9 hours ago

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre distributes 15,00 ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets two US senators

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.