Donetsk Militia Leader Warns of 'Carnage' as Ukraine Seeks to Rewrite Minsk Accords

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2021) Kiev's attempts to rewrite the Minsk peace agreements with the breakaway republics in the southeast (Donbas) may lead to bloodshed, the head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) told Sputnik.

Denis Pushilin slammed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for trying to change the order of measures that the warring parties agreed to take in 2014, in order to reclaim control over the eastern border.

"Let us first take the border, they say, and then we will hold elections and do everything right and everything will be OK. OK for whom? The people of Donbas? There will be carnage. Of that we are certain," Pushilin told Sputnik.