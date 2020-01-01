UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dozens Of Monkeys Die In German Zoo Fire

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 09:59 PM

Dozens of monkeys die in German zoo fire

Flames from flying New Year's Eve lanterns might have sparked a blaze that killed dozens of monkeys at a zoo in northwestern Germany, management and security services said Wednesday

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Flames from flying New Year's Eve lanterns might have sparked a blaze that killed dozens of monkeys at a zoo in northwestern Germany, management and security services said Wednesday.

The blaze tore through the monkey enclosure shortly before midnight, killing at least 30 animals, including orangutans, chimpanzees and marmosets, police said.

"Our worst fears have been realised," Krefeld zoo, which specialises in primates, announced on its Facebook page.

Firefighters prevented the flames from spreading to other buildings at the zoo in North Rhine-Westphalia.

Preliminary findings from an investigation suggest the fire might have been caused by flying paper lanterns, which float into the air when lit.

Three lanterns bearing hand-written New Year's wishes were discovered in the smouldering debris.

These types of devices have been banned in the region since 2009.

Police launched an investigation for "negligently criminal fire" and hope to establish the path of the lanterns by analysing atmospheric conditions and wind direction.

The German animal protection association quickly called for all kinds of fireworks to be banned near zoos, farms and kennels.

The deadly blaze was "terrible proof of the dramatic consequences for animals" from "uncontrolled" celebrations, the group said.

Germans often use powerful fireworks to celebrate the New Year, and in Berlin, rescue services on Wednesday had recorded 22 injuries, some of which required amputations, from the holiday.

That was roughly comparable to levels seen in previous years.

The atmospheric effect of fireworks has also begun to spark debate, and the Federal environment agency UBA estimated that the amount of fine particles released in one night was comparable to the amount caused by two months of highway traffic.

Several major German supermarket and hardware chains have decided to stop selling them, moreover.

Demand remains strong for now however, with the population spending around 113 million Euros ($127 million) this year for New Year's fireworks, the same amount as last year, according to sector federation VPI.

Around 57 percent of the county's inhabitants would support a ban on firework sales, but 84 percent of those questioned also said they looked forward to displays next year.

Meanwhile, the Krefeld zoo planned to remain closed Wednesday with employees "in shock" owing to the "terrible tragedy", the management said.

Related Topics

Fire Police Facebook German Fine Traffic Germany Uba Berlin Same Criminals All From Million

Recent Stories

Football: English Championship results

2 minutes ago

Govt should make strategy for legislation: Saif

2 minutes ago

Turkey Will Not Send Troops to Libya If Haftar Cea ..

6 minutes ago

US Embassy in Baghdad Halts Consular Services Amid ..

6 minutes ago

Greek Prime Minister Announces End of Crisis Era, ..

6 minutes ago

Gold price sheds Rs 250, traded at Rs 88,150 per t ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.