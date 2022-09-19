UrduPoint.com

DPR Civic Chamber Urges DPR Head To Immediately Hold Referendum On Joining Russia

Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2022 | 09:36 PM

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) The Civic Chamber of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) appealed to the head of the republic, Denis Pushilin, with a request to immediately hold a referendum on joining the Russian Federation, the chamber's chairman, Alexander Kofman, said on Monday.

"It's time to erase the non-existent border between our states and hold a referendum on the issue of joining the Donetsk People's Republic to the Russian Federation. We want the border of the Russian Federation to lie between us and Ukraine," Kofman said during the appeal. "In connection with all of the above, I ask the head of the Donetsk People's Republic Denis Pushilin and the People's Council of the DPR to make an appropriate decision on the immediate holding of a referendum."

