DPR Head Says Republic to Follow Plan to Become Part of Russia

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) The head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin, answered the question about an appeal to Russian President Vladimir Putin after the referendum in the DPR: everything is according to plan, the plan is to become part of the Russian Federation.

"My colleague (LPR head) Leonid Ivanovich (Pasechnik) and I have already addressed the President (of Russia) and he expressed support - if the residents of Donbas vote positively in the referendum, he will support this decision," Pushilin said.

"Of course, we will come to the next legal part. Everything is according to the plan that we drew for ourselves a long time ago - this is the plan to become part of a big country, Russia, as soon as possible," he said in response to a question from journalists whether he would now ask Putin to make the DPR part of Russia.