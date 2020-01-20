Draft Bill Gives Russian President Power to Appoint State Councilors

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) A president in Russia will have the right to form the State Council, which is currently an advisory body made up of regional governors, a draft change to the constitution out Monday reads.

President Vladimir Putin said in a speech in parliament last week that the council should have its status and role fixed in the constitution.

An amendment to Article 83 on presidential powers says that president "forms the State Council of Russia to ensure coordinated functioning and interaction between executive agencies."

The council will outline priorities for Russia's home and foreign policies and define the roadmap for social and economic development, the draft reads. Its status will be enshrined in a Federal law.

Putin established the council during his first term as president almost two decades ago. In his recent speech in parliament he said that the body had proven its efficiency.