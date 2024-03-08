Open Menu

'Dragon Ball' Creator Akira Toriyama Dies Aged 68

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) The creator of Japan's hugely popular "Dragon Ball" comics and anime cartoons, Akira Toriyama, has died aged 68, his production team said Friday.

"We are deeply saddened to inform you that Manga creator Akira Toriyama passed away on March 1st due to acute subdural hematoma," said a statement posted on the official X account of the "Dragon Ball" franchise.

"It's our deep regret that he still had several works in the middle of creation with great enthusiasm," the statement attributed to Toriyama's Bird Studio said.

"He would have many more things to achieve. However, he has left many manga titles and works of art to this world," it added.

"We hope that Akira Toriyama's unique world of creation continues to be loved by everyone for a long time to come."

"Dragon Ball" is one of the best-selling and most influential manga titles of all time.

It was first serialised in 1984 and has spawned countless anime series, films and video games.

It features a boy named Son Goku who increases his powers by collecting magical balls containing dragons to help him and his allies in a fight to protect the Earth from evil enemies.

Publishing house Shueisha said in a statement that it was "greatly saddened by the sudden news of his death".

Eiichiro Oda, creator of Japan's major "One Piece" manga franchise, said in a statement that Toriyama's death was "too soon" and left "too big shoes to fill".

"To think I'll never see him again... I'm overwhelmed by sadness," Oda said.

Subdural haematoma is a serious condition where blood collects between the skull and the surface of the brain.

