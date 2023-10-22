Open Menu

Drought In Brazil's Amazon Reveals Ancient Engravings

Faizan Hashmi Published October 22, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Drought in Brazil's Amazon reveals ancient engravings

Manaus, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) An extreme drought in parts of the Amazon has led to a dramatic drop in river water levels, exposing dozens of usually submerged rock formations with carvings of human forms that may date back some 2,000 years.

Livia Ribeiro, a longtime resident of the Amazon's largest city, Manaus, said she heard about the rock engravings from friends and wanted to check them out.

"I thought it was a lie ... I had never seen this. I've lived in Manaus for 27 years," said Ribeiro, an administrator, after viewing the dazzling relics.

The rock carvings are not usually visible because they are covered by the waters of the Negro River, whose flow recorded its lowest level in 121 years last week.

The surfacing of the engravings on the riverbank have delighted scientists and the general public alike but also raised unsettling questions.

"We come, we look at (the engravings) and we think they are beautiful. But at the same time, it is worrying... I also think about whether this river will exist in 50 or 100 years," Ribeiro said.

Drought in Brazil's Amazon has drastically reduced river levels in recent weeks, affecting a region that depends on a maze of waterways for transportation and supplies.

The Brazilian government has sent emergency aid to the area, where normally bustling riverbanks are dry, littered with stranded boats.

According to experts, the dry season has worsened this year due to El Nino, an irregular climate pattern over the Pacific Ocean that disrupts normal weather, adding to the effect of climate change.

The engravings comprise an archaeological site of "great relevance," said Jaime Oliveira of the Brazilian Institute of Historical Heritage (Iphan).

They are at a site known as Praia das Lajes and were first seen in 2010, during another period of drought not as severe as the current one.

The rock carvings appear against a backdrop of dense jungle, with the low brownish waters of the Negro River flowing nearby.

Most of the engravings are of human faces, some of them rectangular and others oval, with smiles or grim expressions.

"The site expresses emotions, and feelings, it is an engraved rock record, but it has something in common with current works of art," said Oliveira.

For Beatriz Carneiro, historian and member of Iphan, Praia das Lajes has an "inestimable" value in understanding the first people who inhabited the region, a field still little explored.

"Unhappily it is now reappearing with the worsening of the drought," Carneiro said. "Having our rivers back (flooded) and keeping the engravings submerged will help preserve them, even more than our work."

Related Topics

Weather Water Drought Lajes Manaus Praia Same Brazil SITE May From Government

Recent Stories

HBMSU, Knowledge E forge strategic partnership

HBMSU, Knowledge E forge strategic partnership

44 minutes ago
 EHS, Burjeel Hospital for Advanced Surgery partner ..

EHS, Burjeel Hospital for Advanced Surgery partner to enhance healthcare for pub ..

2 hours ago
 UAE President receives Prime Minister of Singapore ..

UAE President receives Prime Minister of Singapore in official reception ceremon ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai to host annual conference on clinical micro ..

Dubai to host annual conference on clinical microbiology 3-5 November

3 hours ago
 Toulouse Racecourse to host Sheikh Zayed bin Sult ..

Toulouse Racecourse to host Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Cup (Gr1 PA) Mond ..

4 hours ago
 RTA completes 72% of construction on internal road ..

RTA completes 72% of construction on internal roads at Margham, Lehbab, Al Lesai ..

4 hours ago
FCCI Secretary General, Deputy Prime Minister of F ..

FCCI Secretary General, Deputy Prime Minister of Fiji discuss ways to strengthen ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2023

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2023

10 hours ago
 World renowned ‘Top Chefs’ and ‘Master Chefs ..

World renowned ‘Top Chefs’ and ‘Master Chefs’ to feature at SIBF’s fam ..

21 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Ren Deqi, Chairman ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Ren Deqi, Chairman of China’s Bank of Communic ..

21 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz delivers completing address at Minar- ..

Maryam Nawaz delivers completing address at Minar-e-Pakistan

24 hours ago

More Stories From World