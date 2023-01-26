UrduPoint.com

Dual Citizen Pleads Guilty To Mailing Ricin To US President In 2020 - US Attorney's Office

Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Dual Citizen Pleads Guilty to Mailing Ricin to US President in 2020 - US Attorney's Office

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) Pascale Cecile Veronique Ferrier, a dual citizen of France and Canada, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to sending threatening letters containing the homemade toxin ricin in 2020 to then US President Donald Trump and to eight Texas law enforcement officials, the US Attorney's office for the District of Columbia said in a statement on Wednesday.

Ferrier admitted that she made ricin at her residence in Quebec, Canada, in September 2020 before placing the deadly poison in envelopes with letters addressed to Trump and eight Texas law enforcement officials.

"There is no place for political violence in our country, and no excuse for threatening public officials or endangering our public servants," US Attorney for the District of Columbia Matthew Graves said in the statement.

Graves expressed hope the resolution of this case will serve as a warning that using the US mail system to send a toxic substance and other threats will cost potential attackers their freedom for many years, the statement said.

Ferrier pleaded guilty to violations regarding the use of biological weapons in two separate criminal cases before courts in the District of Columbia and the Southern District of Texas, the statement added.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for April 26 in Washington, DC and Ferrier faces a sentence of up to 262 months in prison if the court accepts her plea agreement.

Related Topics

Hearing Resolution Washington Canada France Trump Columbia April September Criminals 2020 Agreement (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Court

Recent Stories

Elderly, Asian gunman outlier in US mass shootings ..

Elderly, Asian gunman outlier in US mass shootings

28 minutes ago
 Zelensky says US tanks keep Ukraine on 'path to vi ..

Zelensky says US tanks keep Ukraine on 'path to victory'

28 minutes ago
 Moscow court orders Russia's oldest rights group c ..

Moscow court orders Russia's oldest rights group closed

28 minutes ago
 UNESCO Includes Odesa's Historic Center in World H ..

UNESCO Includes Odesa's Historic Center in World Heritage List

29 minutes ago
 Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges P ..

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges PTI leaders to respect national ..

29 minutes ago
 Thousands protest South Africa's energy crisis

Thousands protest South Africa's energy crisis

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.