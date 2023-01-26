WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) Pascale Cecile Veronique Ferrier, a dual citizen of France and Canada, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to sending threatening letters containing the homemade toxin ricin in 2020 to then US President Donald Trump and to eight Texas law enforcement officials, the US Attorney's office for the District of Columbia said in a statement on Wednesday.

Ferrier admitted that she made ricin at her residence in Quebec, Canada, in September 2020 before placing the deadly poison in envelopes with letters addressed to Trump and eight Texas law enforcement officials.

"There is no place for political violence in our country, and no excuse for threatening public officials or endangering our public servants," US Attorney for the District of Columbia Matthew Graves said in the statement.

Graves expressed hope the resolution of this case will serve as a warning that using the US mail system to send a toxic substance and other threats will cost potential attackers their freedom for many years, the statement said.

Ferrier pleaded guilty to violations regarding the use of biological weapons in two separate criminal cases before courts in the District of Columbia and the Southern District of Texas, the statement added.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for April 26 in Washington, DC and Ferrier faces a sentence of up to 262 months in prison if the court accepts her plea agreement.