Dubai Customs’ Emirates Post Customs Center Deals With 1,880,880 Postal Parcels In 2022

Umer Jamshaid Published January 18, 2023

Dubai Customs supports the vital role of postal services as part of their efforts to boost e-commerce activity in the UAE, by providing the best facilities and customs services for postal parcels coming through the Emirates Post

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023) Dubai Customs supports the vital role of postal services as part of their efforts to boost e-commerce activity in the UAE, by providing the best facilities and customs services for postal parcels coming through the Emirates Post.

The Emirates Post Customs Center, which operates under the Air Cargo Centers Management, provides advanced services supporting e-commerce and postal parcels including inspection, customs declarations and online approvals.

The Emirates Post Customs Center dealt with around 1,880,880 parcels in 2022. “We keep developing our performance at the Emirates Post Customs Center to keep up with the growth and momentum the UAE is witnessing in the e-commerce field,” said Sultan Saif Al-Suwaidi, Director of Air Cargo Customs Centers Management.

We train our employees and inspectors on the latest trends in this sector, and we have supported our human resources with the most advanced technologies to check and inspect these parcels using the latest AI applications and systems.

This is part of a wider vision to support Dubai as a favorite e-commerce hub for the wider region and beyond. It is important these parcels arrive to their destination without any delay, and this is what we do.”

