Dubai Customs Holds Awareness & Entertainment Activities During DSS 2022

Umer Jamshaid Published August 02, 2022 | 01:42 PM

In support of Dubai’s efforts to promote the entertainment and tourist activities offered to visitors during the Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) 2022, Dubai Customs is vigorously engaged with a wide array of awareness and fun activities in Modesh City

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News -2nd Aug, 2022) In support of Dubai’s efforts to promote the entertainment and tourist activities offered to visitors during the Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) 2022, Dubai Customs is vigorously engaged with a wide array of awareness and fun activities in Modesh City. These events and activities run from July 14 through August 16, and are focused on several themes, including IPR, Customs innovations like the inspection submarine, K9 customs dogs, and feature a showcase of talent performances from employees’ kids.

Every year Dubai Customs is very keen to actively participate in the Modesh World to educate and raise awareness of children by engaging in all activities and events geared at new generations. The organization directs some attention to educating the general public around the importance of protecting intellectual property rights while introducing its innovations.

Dubai Customs’ events at this year’s Modesh World comprised IPR awareness workshops on the importance of intellectual property rights and their protection.

Around 100 children took part in the workshops, where they were learned about the vital role of Dubai Customs in protecting the security of sea, land and air borders from the entry of counterfeit goods for the perils they pose for people, the environment and the economy.

Other workshops were also organized to present DC innovations, including the customs submarine, which is a unique underwater drone innovation that enables inspectors to obtain high-quality 3D images and videos of vessels’ hull, with the aim of detecting contraband and illegal imports. These workshops were an opportunity for Modesh visitors to view the innovative initiatives developed at Dubai Customs, and highlight their role in reinforcing protection of society and economy.

