Dutch Minister Of Foreign Trade Among Possible WTO Leadership Contestants - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 24 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 03:36 PM

Dutch Minister of Foreign Trade Among Possible WTO Leadership Contestants - Reports

Dutch minister for foreign trade, Sigrid Kaag, has been tipped as a possible candidate to succeed outgoing World Trade Organization (WTO) director-general Roberto Azevedo, Dutch public broadcaster NOS reported, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) Dutch minister for foreign trade, Sigrid Kaag, has been tipped as a possible candidate to succeed outgoing World Trade Organization (WTO) director-general Roberto Azevedo, Dutch public broadcaster NOS reported, citing sources.

In mid-May, Azevedo, a Brazilian diplomat, announced his plans to step down in August, a year earlier than his second four-year term ends. He said that the WTO needs a more energetic leader as it is basically "stuck" with internal problems.

Kaag is interested in this job and has support from foreign colleagues, NOS reported on Thursday.

"During this crisis, the role of the WTO is even more important.

We must reboot world trade after the coronavirus ... I am unaware of the selection process for the job. The best candidate should take this post," she told the broadcaster.

Kaag has worked for more than 20 years in UN structures, previously serving as special coordinator for the OPCW-UN Joint Mission on eliminating Syria's chemical weapons. She is reportedly fluent in six languages, including Arabic and Spanish.

Earlier, media reported that the European Union supports the candidacy of Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya for the post of WTO chief. Gonzalez herself called it an "interesting speculation."

More Stories From World

