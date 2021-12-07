UrduPoint.com

East China's Hangzhou Reports 2 New Local Cases

Tue 07th December 2021 | 09:21 PM

HANGZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, reported two new locally transmitted COVID-19 confirmed cases on Tuesday, said local authorities.

One of the new confirmed cases was a close contact of a previously reported COVID-19 patient outside the city.

It is the first batch of confirmed cases registered in Hangzhou since this autumn amid China's latest resurgence of the coronavirus.

One of the city's patients has visited other cities on Dec. 1 and Dec. 2 and the other patient was living together with the former in Hangzhou. Both of them tested positive for the virus on Tuesday afternoon and were diagnosed as mild cases.

