UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EasyJet Axes Almost Third Of Staff On Virus Fallout

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 07:56 PM

EasyJet axes almost third of staff on virus fallout

EasyJet will axe up to 4,500 jobs, or almost one third of its staff, the British no-frills airline said Thursday, as the coronavirus ravages demand for air travel

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :EasyJet will axe up to 4,500 jobs, or almost one third of its staff, the British no-frills airline said Thursday, as the coronavirus ravages demand for air travel.

The carrier follows rivals British Airways, Ryanair and Virgin Atlantic in slashing thousands of jobs to save costs as the bulk of planes remain grounded despite easing of government lockdowns worldwide.

"We are planning to reduce the size of our fleet and to optimise the network and our bases," EasyJet chief executive Johan Lundgren said in a statement.

"As a result, we anticipate reducing staff numbers by up to 30 percent across the business and we will continue to remove cost and non-critical expenditure at every level," he added.

The job cuts will impact up to 4,500 of the carrier's 15,000 staff, a spokesman told AFP. A consultation process will be launched in the coming days.

- Call for state help - Thursday's announcement sparked an outcry from trade unions who are calling for state help for Britain's stricken airline industry.

"The statement from EasyJet follows the announcements of proposed job losses by other airlines and again demonstrates why it is imperative that the government urgently brings forward a bespoke plan to provide assistance to the UK's aviation sector," said Unite union official Oliver Richardson.

Lundgren said EasyJet wished "to protect as many jobs... for the long-term".

"We remain focused on doing what is right for the company and its long-term health and success, following the swift action we have taken over the last three months to meet the challenges of the virus," he added.

EasyJet, which grounded its entire fleet at the end of March, plans returning to the skies in mid-June with a limited number of flights.

- Three years until recovery - EasyJet on Thursday added that it expects to cut its fleet by about 15 percent to 302 aircraft by the final quarter of 2021.

"Although we will restart flying on 15 June, we expect demand to build slowly, only returning to 2019 levels in about three years' time," stressed Lundgren.

"We want to ensure that we emerge from the pandemic an even more competitive business than before, so that EasyJet can thrive in the future." Travellers arriving in Britain will meanwhile face 14 days in quarantine from next month to prevent a second coronavirus outbreak.

The pandemic has caused also bankruptcies and rescue plans across the aviation sector -- although Lufthansa is wavering over a nine-billion-euro ($9.9 billion) German state lifeline.

Lufthansa has said that its supervisory board was unable to back the deal owing to fears of overly-harsh conditions from EU competition watchdogs.

The International Air Transport Association has meanwhile forecast that global airlines will lose some $314 billion (286 billion Euros) in 2020 revenues on the back of COVID-19.

EasyJet on Thursday added that it would not provide any outlook as a result of the turmoil.

"At this stage, given the level of continued uncertainty, it is not possible to provide financial guidance for the remainder of the 2020 financial year.

"However, as shown in this release, we continue to take every step necessary to reduce cost, conserve cash burn, enhance liquidity, protect the business and ensure it is best positioned on our return to flying," EasyJet said.

Related Topics

UK Business German Company Job March June 2019 2020 From Government Industry Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Uzma Khan says she was about to marry Usman Malik

28 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner orders for action against whea ..

2 minutes ago

UN Chief Urges Financial Aid as COVID-19 Pushes 60 ..

2 minutes ago

Iran's New Parliament Speaker May Visit Russia Aft ..

2 minutes ago

Indian troops blast a car, damage houses in IoK

2 minutes ago

Soviet War Memorials, Mass Graves in Bad Shape in ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.