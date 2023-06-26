Open Menu

Ecuador Police Say Checking Plane From Amsterdam In Quito For Explosives

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 26, 2023 | 03:30 AM

Ecuador Police Say Checking Plane From Amsterdam in Quito for Explosives

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) Law enforcement officers are checking an aircraft that has arrived in Ecuador's capital of Quito from Amsterdam for explosive devices, and the passengers have been evacuated, the national police said.

"Faced with an alert of an explosive device inside a plane that came from Amsterdam and landed at the UIO (Mariscal Sucre International) airport, the Ecuador Police have deployed specialized units. The aircraft was escorted to a safe place and the passengers were evacuated," the national police said on Twitter on Sunday.

Local media reported that police were checking flight KL755 for explosives after a telephone call came in warning of a bomb threat.

