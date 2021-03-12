Ecuadorian Foreign Minister Luis Gallegos Chiriboga Submits Resignation - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) Ecuadorian Foreign Minister Luis Gallegos Chiriboga has submitted resignation without explaining his decision, media reported.

Deputy Foreign Minister Arturo Cabrera Hidalgo will perform the duties of the top diplomat until the appointment of the next foreign minister by President Lenin Moreno, El Comercio newspaper reported on late Thursday citing Chiriboga.

Chiriboga, 74, headed the Ecuadorian Foreign Ministry in July; before that, he served as the country's ambassador to the United Nations.