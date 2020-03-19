UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egypt Cuts Working Hours For Restaurants, Malls, Nonessential Services Over COVID-19

Thu 19th March 2020 | 05:02 PM

Egypt Cuts Working Hours for Restaurants, Malls, Nonessential Services Over COVID-19

The Egyptian government has restricted nighttime operations of non-essential retail and entertainment services due to the coronavirus disease spread till the end of the month, its press service said on Thursday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) The Egyptian government has restricted nighttime operations of non-essential retail and entertainment services due to the coronavirus disease spread till the end of the month, its press service said on Thursday.

"Restaurants, cafes, casinos, nightclubs and malls will be closed from 7 p.m. till 6 a.m.

effective until March 31. Bakeries, grocery stores, pharmacies and supermarkets, including those located inside malls, will be exempt," the press service said.

These businesses under limitations can still work via delivery services, according to the statement.

As of Thursday, Egypt has had 210 confirmed coronavirus cases, including six fatalities and 28 people who have recovered.

