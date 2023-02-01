UrduPoint.com

Egypt Will Build Equal Relations With All Countries Despite Pressure - Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2023 | 12:14 AM

Egypt Will Build Equal Relations With All Countries Despite Pressure - Foreign Minister

Egypt intends to continue its course of building equal relations with all countries, despite serious pressure from the outside, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) Egypt intends to continue its course of building equal relations with all countries, despite serious pressure from the outside, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said Tuesday.

"Many states are under serious pressure," including Egypt, to take sides in current international affairs, Shoukry said at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

"But we are fully focused on continuing to advocate the course of building equal relations with all states. We are also interested in simultaneously finding appropriate, satisfactory solutions to existing crises on the basis of the UN Charter in the spirit of mutual respect and good neighborly relations," Shoukry added.

Lavrov, in turn, expressed hope for a detailed discussion of bilateral cooperation with his Egyptian counterpart.

"I expect today to discuss in detail our bilateral relations, the tasks for their further development in the current conditions that have emerged in the international economy, finance," Lavrov said.

The Russian minister also expressed hope that during the talks it would be possible to discuss cooperation in the UN, "which, like the whole world, is going through difficult times due to attempts to impose on the international community some rules that no one has seen, but which the West wants everyone to be guided by, instead of the principles of the UN Charter."

Many countries around the globe are reportedly under pressure from the West to take a tough stance on Moscow against the backdrop of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

Egypt's top diplomat said Cairo was interested in expanding trade with Russia using national currencies.

"This will simplify trade for economic operators, so we are determined to increase transactions in these currencies," he said.

Shoukry clarified that Egypt and Russia were only embarking and would need a series of consultations before acting on their ambition to trade in national currencies.

Related Topics

World United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia Egypt Cairo All From Top

Recent Stories

UN Says Alleged Use of Banned Landmines by Ukraine ..

UN Says Alleged Use of Banned Landmines by Ukraine Should Be Investigated

14 minutes ago
 Pink Caravan Ride announces official routes for pa ..

Pink Caravan Ride announces official routes for pan-emirate ride

34 minutes ago
 Ukraine Summons Hungarian Ambassador Over Orban's ..

Ukraine Summons Hungarian Ambassador Over Orban's Remarks

21 minutes ago
 PTI moves PHC for holding elections in KP within 9 ..

PTI moves PHC for holding elections in KP within 90 days

21 minutes ago
 US Banks Seen on Better Footing for 2023 After Q4 ..

US Banks Seen on Better Footing for 2023 After Q4 Loss - Fitch Ratings

27 minutes ago
 US Condemns Pakistan Mosque Attack That Killed, In ..

US Condemns Pakistan Mosque Attack That Killed, Injured Hundreds - White House N ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.