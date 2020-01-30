Egyptian President Discusses Middle East Peace Deal With German Chancellor - Cairo

(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi discussed the Israel-Palestine conflict in the context of US President Donald Trump's recently-announced middle East peace plan with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, with both parties stressing the need to resume dialogue between Israel and Palestine, presidential spokesman Bassam Radi said on Wednesday.

"The parties exchanged views on the recent events surrounding the issue in Palestine and the peace process in the Middle East after the Americans announced their plan. The parties agreed that it is important to open channels of dialogue and resume negotiations under the auspices of the United States. Israel and Palestine should put forward their visions of the situation in order to reach an agreement ensuring a just peace and returning Palestine's legitimate rights in full," Radi said in a statement.

Sisi and Merkel also discussed the ongoing crisis in Libya, and the results of the Berlin peace conference that was held on January 19.

Both parties stressed the need to support the UN's efforts to resolve the conflict, the presidential spokesman said.

During their conversation, Merkel announced Germany's intention to coordinate with Egypt on various regional and international issues.

The Egyptian president also discussed the Israel-Palestine peace plan with European Council President Charles Michel, Radi stated, alongside other bilateral issues such as cooperation in the struggle against terrorism and illegal migration.

On Tuesday, Trump laid out his so-called deal of the century alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington, setting the terms for a future peace deal between Israel and Palestine. Netanyahu has supported the deal, while Palestinian politicians have condemned the agreement, vowing to reject it unequivocally.

The Egyptian capital of Cairo will host an extraordinary meeting of the Arab League on Sunday, at Palestine's request, to discuss the terms of the Middle East peace plan.