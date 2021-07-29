Eight People Injured After Train to Berlin Collides With Truck in Poland - Reports

A Szczecin-Berlin passenger train collided into a truck in western Poland leaving eight people injured, the local RMF FM radio reported Thursday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) A Szczecin-Berlin passenger train collided into a truck in western Poland leaving eight people injured, the local RMF FM radio reported Thursday.

The accident took place in the village of Kolbaskowo, West Pomeranian Voivodeship, the Polish radio said.

The warning system at a railroad crossing is said to have functioned properly, and the red light was on as the train approached, according to the preliminary data.

Following the accident, two cars of the train came off the rails, and 39 people were evacuated. Eight people were injured and received treatment on the site.

The rescue services and the police have been deployed to the area. The causes of the accident will be investigated by a special commission. Further trains on the line have been halted.