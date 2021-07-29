UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eight People Injured After Train To Berlin Collides With Truck In Poland - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 7 seconds ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 03:34 PM

Eight People Injured After Train to Berlin Collides With Truck in Poland - Reports

A Szczecin-Berlin passenger train collided into a truck in western Poland leaving eight people injured, the local RMF FM radio reported Thursday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) A Szczecin-Berlin passenger train collided into a truck in western Poland leaving eight people injured, the local RMF FM radio reported Thursday.

The accident took place in the village of Kolbaskowo, West Pomeranian Voivodeship, the Polish radio said.

The warning system at a railroad crossing is said to have functioned properly, and the red light was on as the train approached, according to the preliminary data.

Following the accident, two cars of the train came off the rails, and 39 people were evacuated. Eight people were injured and received treatment on the site.

The rescue services and the police have been deployed to the area. The causes of the accident will be investigated by a special commission. Further trains on the line have been halted.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Poland SITE

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,550 new COVID-19 cases, 1,508 reco ..

5 minutes ago

Forest fire near Turkish resort kills three

9 seconds ago

Japan Wins Another Olympic Judo Gold After Aaron W ..

10 seconds ago

Nine clinics of quacks sealed

14 seconds ago

Manchester Open draws announced

6 minutes ago

Mahnoor Shahzad apologizes from Pathan brethren ov ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.