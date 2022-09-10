Eight Ships Carrying Grain, Food Products Authorized to Leave Ukraine - JCC

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2022) The Istanbul-based Joint Coordination Center (JCC) has authorized eight ships to sail out of Ukrainian ports on Saturday, as part of the Black Sea grain initiative, the JCC said.

The eight vessels (EAUBONNE, KAH 2, MAGNOLIA, BRIZA, PRINCESS AMNAH, LADY SHAM, A-LINE, LUCKY) will carry a combined 96,181 tonnes (metric tons) of grain and food products out of Ukraine, the JCC said on Friday.

EAUBONNE will leave from the port of Odesa and will head to Spain with a cargo of 32,794 tonnes of corn; 13,853 tonnes of wheat; and 10,853 tonnes of barley. КАН 2 will also depart from Odesa and will carry 11,000 tonnes of corn and 2,981 tonnes of barley to Libya. LADY SHAM is the third ship authorized to leave from Odesa on Saturday. It will carry 5,600 tonnes of sunflower seeds to Italy.

MAGNOLIA, BRIZA, PRINCESS AMNAH, and A-LINE will all sail out of Chornomorsk. MAGNOLIA will head to Turkey with 6,600 tonnes of sunflower oil. BRIZA will carry 6,500 tonnes of corn to Greece. PRINCESS AMNAH will bring 6,000 tonnes of wheat to Italy, while A-LINE is set to carry 10,700 tonnes of corn to Egypt.

LUCKY will leave from the Ukrainian port of Yuzhne and will head to Greece with 6,000 tonnes of corn and 4,400 tonnes of barley.

Both A-LINE and LUCKY were initially set to sail out on Friday, but their departure was delayed until Saturday, September 10, the JCC said.

As of September 9, over 2.4 million tonnes of food products have been transported out of Ukrainian ports via sea under the Istanbul grain deal.

On July 22, Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey signed an UN-brokered initiative to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizer exports from Black Sea ports. Three key Ukrainian ports Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Yuzhne were unblocked to resume exports. A joint coordination center was set up to monitor the implementation of the initiative, including ensuring that cargo ships do not carry unauthorized goods or personnel.

The Turkish Defense Ministry confirmed on Thursday that grain from Ukrainian ports continues to be supplied in accordance with the plan agreed upon as part of the UN-brokered food deal.

Speaking at a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that almost all grain exported from Ukraine was being sent not to the developing countries in need, but to the countries of the European Union. According to the Russian leader, restrictions on the mechanism are worth discussing with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Erdogan said on Friday that allowing Russian grain to enter the global markets will help resolve the food crisis in Africa and other countries in need. The Turkish leader said he hoped to discuss the issue with Putin.