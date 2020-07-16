UrduPoint.com
Eighty Syrian Refugees Return Home From Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Thu 16th July 2020 | 04:15 PM

A total of 80 Syrian refugees have returned home from Lebanon in the past 24-hour period, the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) A total of 80 Syrian refugees have returned home from Lebanon in the past 24-hour period, the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation said on Thursday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 80 refugees (24 women and 40 children) returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of Lebanon through the Jaydet Yabus and Tell Kalah checkpoints. There was no withdrawal of refugees from Jordan through the Nasib checkpoint," the center wrote on Facebook.

Syrian engineering units conducted mine clearing activities, having cleared 4.9 acres of the territory as well as having found and defused 39 explosive devices.

In a different bulletin, the ministry has noted that the Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered three ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded none.

"The Russian part of the representation of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission on issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 3 facts of opening fire in the provinces: Idlib - 2, Aleppo - 1. The Turkish part of the mission did not record any facts of opening fire," the ministry said.

The Russian military has held two humanitarian operations in Syria's provinces of Raqqa and Homs in the given period, delivering 440 and 250 food sets to local residents, respectively.

