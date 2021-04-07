Elderly Woman Dies in Australia After Inoculated With Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) An 82-year-old woman died in a nursing home in Australia's Queensland state hours after receiving a shot of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, Sky news Australia reported on Wednesday, citing police.

The link between the vaccine and the fatality has not yet been confirmed, as the deceased suffered from underlying health conditions, including a lung disease, according to the report.

In addition to the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, Australia has also authorized the vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca. The latest official data on vaccination rates in Australia show that over 840,000 people have received vaccine shots.

As of Wednesday, the Australian health authorities have confirmed a total of 29,379 COVID-19 cases and 909 related fatalities.