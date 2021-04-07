UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Elderly Woman Dies In Australia After Inoculated With Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 05:40 PM

Elderly Woman Dies in Australia After Inoculated With Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) An 82-year-old woman died in a nursing home in Australia's Queensland state hours after receiving a shot of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, Sky news Australia reported on Wednesday, citing police.

The link between the vaccine and the fatality has not yet been confirmed, as the deceased suffered from underlying health conditions, including a lung disease, according to the report.

In addition to the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, Australia has also authorized the vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca. The latest official data on vaccination rates in Australia show that over 840,000 people have received vaccine shots.

As of Wednesday, the Australian health authorities have confirmed a total of 29,379 COVID-19 cases and 909 related fatalities.

Related Topics

Police Australia Died Oxford Women From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM reaffirms resolve for requisite legal process f ..

9 minutes ago

Ahmed bin Saeed inaugurates Fakeeh University Hosp ..

27 minutes ago

47,570 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

27 minutes ago

Dubai Customs participates in South African semina ..

33 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Awa ..

35 minutes ago

Usman Qadir says he is missing his father today

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.