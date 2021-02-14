UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Elon Musk Invites Kremlin For Clubhouse Chat

Faizan Hashmi 3 seconds ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 05:10 AM

Elon Musk Invites Kremlin For Clubhouse Chat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2021) SpaceX CEO and billionaire Elon Musk has invited the Russian authorities to participate in a conversation on the new social networking application Clubhouse.

"@KremlinRussia_E [the official English-language Twitter account of the Russian president] would you like [to] join me for a conversation on Clubhouse?" Musk wrote on Twitter, saying in Russian in a second tweet that "it would be a great honor to speak to you.

"

Currently, Clubhouse is an invite-only social networking application. A person needs an invitation by an existing member in order to join other users in listening to live discussions and interviews.

The application was launched in 2020, but its popularity significantly increased only this year, after Musk hosted a Clubhouse audio-chat with Vladimir Tenev, the CEO of Robinhood, a US-based financial services company.

Related Topics

Russia Twitter Company Vladimir Putin Elon Musk SpaceX 2020

Recent Stories

Lavrov, Kerry Agree to Bolster US-Russia Cooperati ..

4 hours ago

Fazlur Rehman demands Rs 5 bln to meet 'Rental Mar ..

4 hours ago

First Sputnik V Vaccine Doses Arrive in Venezuela

4 hours ago

Final arguments, verdict expected in Trump impeach ..

4 hours ago

Mayor of France' Trappes Under Close Protection Af ..

4 hours ago

Sharma 161 helps India to 300-6 in second Test

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.