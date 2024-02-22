Open Menu

England Bring In Robinson, Bashir For Fourth India Test

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2024 | 02:10 PM

England bring in Robinson, Bashir for fourth India Test

Ranchi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Fast bowler Ollie Robinson was named in the England team for the fourth Test against India in Ranchi starting on Friday for his first match of the series.

The 30-year-old last played for England in the third Ashes Test at Headingley last year, where he bowled just 11.2 overs before being sidelined for the remainder of the series due to a back spasm.

He replaces Mark Wood, who has played in two of the India Tests.

Spinner Shoaib Bashir will also be in the XI, in place of Rehan Ahmed.

Bashir, 20, made his Test debut in the second match against India at Visakhapatnam after missing the opener because of a visa delay.

England suffered a 434-run defeat in the third Test and trail 2-1 in the five-match series.

The fifth and final match will be in Dharamsala from March 7.

England team: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (capt), Ben Foakes, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson, Shoaib Bashir, Tom Hartley.

Related Topics

India Ranchi Anderson Ben Duckett March Visa From

Recent Stories

Int’l Conference on Breaking Barriers through Di ..

Int’l Conference on Breaking Barriers through Diversity, Inclusivity begins fr ..

5 minutes ago
 Kohli’s family become unwitting subjects of AI a ..

Kohli’s family become unwitting subjects of AI algorithms

18 minutes ago
 Ambassador Tirmizi highlights opportunities for Pa ..

Ambassador Tirmizi highlights opportunities for Pakistani companies in Middle Ea ..

50 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab signs summary for Punjab Assembly ..

Governor Punjab signs summary for Punjab Assembly session tomorrow

53 minutes ago
 Adiala jail officials unveil reasons behind keepin ..

Adiala jail officials unveil reasons behind keeping Bushra Bibi at Bani Gala

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to enhance bilateral ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to enhance bilateral trade, investment in various s ..

3 hours ago
Suspect running social media campaign against CJP ..

Suspect running social media campaign against CJP Isa arrested

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Afghanistan win three-run thriller, but Sri Lanka ..

Afghanistan win three-run thriller, but Sri Lanka take T20 series

16 hours ago
 Caretaker Minister for National Food Security and ..

Caretaker Minister for National Food Security and Research Dr Kausar Abdullah Ma ..

16 hours ago
 AJK observes Mother Language Day

AJK observes Mother Language Day

16 hours ago

More Stories From World