England Bring In Robinson, Bashir For Fourth India Test
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2024 | 02:10 PM
Ranchi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Fast bowler Ollie Robinson was named in the England team for the fourth Test against India in Ranchi starting on Friday for his first match of the series.
The 30-year-old last played for England in the third Ashes Test at Headingley last year, where he bowled just 11.2 overs before being sidelined for the remainder of the series due to a back spasm.
He replaces Mark Wood, who has played in two of the India Tests.
Spinner Shoaib Bashir will also be in the XI, in place of Rehan Ahmed.
Bashir, 20, made his Test debut in the second match against India at Visakhapatnam after missing the opener because of a visa delay.
England suffered a 434-run defeat in the third Test and trail 2-1 in the five-match series.
The fifth and final match will be in Dharamsala from March 7.
England team: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (capt), Ben Foakes, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson, Shoaib Bashir, Tom Hartley.
Recent Stories
Int’l Conference on Breaking Barriers through Diversity, Inclusivity begins fr ..
Kohli’s family become unwitting subjects of AI algorithms
Ambassador Tirmizi highlights opportunities for Pakistani companies in Middle Ea ..
Governor Punjab signs summary for Punjab Assembly session tomorrow
Adiala jail officials unveil reasons behind keeping Bushra Bibi at Bani Gala
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to enhance bilateral trade, investment in various s ..
Suspect running social media campaign against CJP Isa arrested
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2024
Afghanistan win three-run thriller, but Sri Lanka take T20 series
Caretaker Minister for National Food Security and Research Dr Kausar Abdullah Ma ..
AJK observes Mother Language Day
More Stories From World
-
Kewell's Yokohama spearhead challengers to champions Kobe in J-League36 minutes ago
-
India ready for turner in fourth Test after Stokes questions pitch1 hour ago
-
Jailed Kremlin critic warns against 'despair' after Navalny death1 hour ago
-
'Haunted' ChatGPT cranks out gibberish for hours1 hour ago
-
Kewell's Yokohama spearhead challengers to champions Kobe in J-League1 hour ago
-
Engie revenue falls but profit gains on renewables, services1 hour ago
-
Road accidents kill 1,600 in Afghanistan in 10 months3 hours ago
-
Mine collapse leaves 15 dead in Venezuela3 hours ago
-
Harsh winter kills over 1.5 mln livestock in Mongolia3 hours ago
-
Sri Lankans urged to use water sparingly amid dry weather3 hours ago
-
Extreme heat triggers alarming bushfire dangers across Australia's Victoria3 hours ago
-
Al Ain Zoo hosts XTrail Run Challenge3 hours ago