England Win Toss, Opt To Bat In Fifth India Test
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2024 | 09:40 AM
Dharamsala, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) England skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bat against India on Thursday as the visitors look for a consolation win in the fifth Test.
India, led by Rohit Sharma, lost the opener but bounced back to take an unbeatable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.
England batsman Jonny Bairstow has won his 100th cap and India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also reaches a century of Tests at the picturesque Dharamsala stadium, overshadowed by the snowcapped Himalayas.
There have been unseasonal rains leading up to the Test -- and there was a forecast of cold and sleet on day one -- but bright, sunny weather greeted players in the morning.
Bairstow was presented with his 100th cap by former captain Joe Root with his mother, sister, partner and his son looking on.
India held an on-field ceremony for Ashwin's milestone, with coach Rahul Dravid presenting the cap in front of the veteran spinners' wife and two daughters.
Ashwin later walked out to a guard of honour by the Indian players.
England named their XI on the eve of the match, making one change from their previous loss -- with Mark Wood replacing fellow quick Ollie Robinson.
Spinner Shoaib Bashir returned to the field after he missed training on Wednesday due to a stomach bug.
Veteran seamer James Anderson, 41, is just two shy of becoming the third bowler to take 700 Test wickets after Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and the late Australian great Shane Warne (708).
India made two changes, with pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah returning to the team after he was rested in the fourth match.
Bumrah comes in place of fellow quick Akash Deep and batsman Devdutt Padikkal has been handed his debut, after Rajat Patidar was injured while training on Wednesday.
India last lost a Test series at home in 2012 when Alastair Cook's England beat the hosts 2-1.
Teams
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravindra Jadeja, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel(wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah.
England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (capt), Ben Foakes (wk), Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, James Anderson, Shoaib Bashir.
Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS), Rod Tucker (AUS)
tv Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)
Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2024
Ninth round of Pakistan-EU political dialogue focuses on trade, security
Probe says Israel PM bears 'responsibility' for deadly 2021 stampede
Light rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at upper KP, northern Punjab, northern areas ..
Addl. IGP commends Layyah police for arresting gang rape accused
US calls on Haiti PM to 'expedite transition'
Fear of Israeli incursions looms in quiet West Bank town
PM seeks final implementation schedule for PIA's privatization
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka second T20I scores
UN says 'more than 100,000' more displaced in DR Congo clashes
PM will complete cabinet formation soon: Tarar
More Stories From World
-
Czechs snub cabinet meeting with Slovakia on Ukraine rift4 minutes ago
-
Women break into Japan's 'masculine' Noh theatre4 minutes ago
-
Biden to give make-or-break speech as Trump rematch looms14 minutes ago
-
Despite oil riches, Libyans hit by plummeting purchasing power24 minutes ago
-
Spekboom bushes protect earth but can they cool Earth?34 minutes ago
-
Russian rocket hits close to Zelensky, Greek PM34 minutes ago
-
Najmul steers Bangladesh to series-equalling win over Sri Lanka44 minutes ago
-
Argentina's 'troll' president: Milei takes aim at rivals online44 minutes ago
-
EU faces uphill battle to rein in big tech54 minutes ago
-
'Sad' Nadal abandons latest comeback with Indian Wells withdrawal1 hour ago
-
Russian rocket hits close to Zelensky, Greek PM8 hours ago
-
Hard to enforce: Chile's law against abuse-fueled suicides8 hours ago