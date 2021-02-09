UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Equatorial Guinea Imposes Curfew As Virus Rebounds

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 03:30 PM

Equatorial Guinea imposes curfew as virus rebounds

Equatorial Guinea on Tuesday said it would impose a curfew for the first time, limit flights and reintroduce other restrictions after cases of coronavirus rebounded in the West African country

Malabo (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Equatorial Guinea on Tuesday said it would impose a curfew for the first time, limit flights and reintroduce other restrictions after cases of coronavirus rebounded in the West African country.

The tiny state, ruled by 78-year-old President Teodoro Obiang Nguema for the past 41 years, scaled back a rigorously enforced range of restrictions in August.

But bars, restaurants, discotheques, casinos and other "leisure sites" will once again be closed, according to a decree read on television on Tuesday.

But places of worship, which were shut during the first wave last year, will remain open.

Added to these measures is the country's first curfew, which will run from 7:00 pm to 6:00 am, as well a reduction in flights.

Domestic flights will be cut back to one per day, while international flights will be scaled back to two per week for national airlines and one per week for international carriers.

Wearing masks in public places will remain obligatory.

Equatorial Guinea, a country with 1.3 million people, has officially recorded 5,614 cases of coronavirus, of which 87 have been fatal.

But Tuesday's decree warned of the "aggressive spread of the pandemic".

According to official figures reported on state tv, there were fewer than 15 cases per week towards the end of 2020, compared with more than 50 per week currently.

Related Topics

Equatorial Guinea Guinea August 2020 TV From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Kremlin on Navalny Allies' Flashmob Plan: Breaking ..

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 Infections Existed Outside Wuhan's Huanan ..

2 minutes ago

China Enterprises Chamber of Commerce in Kazakhsta ..

2 minutes ago

Desperate search for survivors after India glacier ..

2 minutes ago

WHO mission to China says Covid's animal source no ..

8 minutes ago

Islamabad police revamp patrolling plan to curb st ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.