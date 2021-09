ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans to visit Sochi on September 29, his administration told RIA Novosti.

"Our president plans to make a one-day visit to Russia (Sochi) on September 29," the office's spokesperson said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters earlier that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Erdogan planned to discuss bilateral relations and Syrian issues during the Turkish leader's working visit to Russia.