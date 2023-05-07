UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Says 1.7Mln People Attending His Campaign Rally In Istanbul

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2023 | 09:20 PM

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2023) As many as 1.7 million supporters of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are taking part in his election campaign rally in Istanbul on Sunday, exactly one week before the presidential polls, the Turkish leader said.

"I've just been told that 1.7 million people are participating in the rally, these are the official figures," Erdogan said at the rally.

Turkish media report that this is the largest rally in Erdogan's election campaign.

Turkey's presidential and parliamentary elections are set to take place on May 14.

A second round of voting, if necessary, is scheduled for May 28. Erdogan has been nominated as a presidential candidate by the ruling Justice and Development Party supported by the allied Nationalist Movement Party, while Kemal Kilicdaroglu has been declared the single candidate of the opposition People's Alliance. The list of presidential candidates also includes Muharrem Ince of the Homeland Party and Sinan Ogan of the ATA Alliance. results of pre-election polls are constantly changing and have not yet revealed a clear favorite in the upcoming election.

