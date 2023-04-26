UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Says Canceled Meetings With Voters On Wednesday On Doctors' Advice

Sumaira FH Published April 26, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Erdogan Says Canceled Meetings With Voters on Wednesday on Doctors' Advice

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that he would not be attending several election campaign events on Wednesday to heed his doctors' advice.

Erdogan's interview on local tv channels was abruptly cut on Tuesday evening, as the Turkish leader felt unwell during the live program. After a long break, which sparked turmoil on social media, he said live that he had caught the stomach flu while intensively campaigning. Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin later said that Erdogan was in good health.

"Today, on the doctors' advice, I will stay at home and rest. Unfortunately, I will not meet with our brothers in the cities of Kirikkale, Yozgat and Sivas," Erdogan said on Telegram.

The president also said his aide Fuat Oktay would replace him at the meetings with voters.

The Turkish leader promised to resume his personal participation in the election campaign on Thursday.

Turkey's presidential and parliamentary elections are set to take place on May 14. Kemal Kilicdaroglu, put forward by a six-party opposition alliance, is considered Erdogan's main opponent. The list of presidential candidates also includes Muharrem Ince of the Homeland Party and Sinan Ogan of the ATA Alliance. results of pre-election polls are constantly changing and have not yet revealed a clear favorite in the upcoming election.

