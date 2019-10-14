UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Erdogan's Aide Says Confrontation Between Armies Of Syria, Turkey Possible In North

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 02:00 AM

Erdogan's Aide Says Confrontation Between Armies of Syria, Turkey Possible in North

ANTAKYA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) The Turkish army will stand up to the Syrian one in case of a military confrontation in north Syria, where Turkey's military operation against terrorists and Kurdish militia is underway, Yasin Aktay, the counselor to the Turkish president, told Sputnik on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the administration of the Kurdish authority in northern Syria announced striking a deal with the Syrian government under which the latter will send troops to the border with Turkey to help the Kurds repel Ankara's offensive.

"If the Syrian army, which so far has failed to defeat the [People's Protection Units] YPG terrorist organization that seeks to partition Syria and establish a separatist government, is ready to fight with the Turkish army and is capable of doing so - then go ahead," Aktay said.

According to Aktay, the military confrontation between the two armies in north-east Syria was a possibility.

He stressed, however, that the Syrian army "was not strong enough" to fight in the north and it better think twice before coming to the area and "complicating the situation there."

As for the agreement of the Syrian Kurds with Damascus, Aktay called it a "symbol of animosity in relation to Turkey" and reiterated that Ankara would not tolerate the presence of the Kurdish militia on its border with Syria.

On Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the launch of Operation Peace Spring in north Syria. The air component of the operation has begun the same day in the Ras al-Ain town of Al Hasakah province, while the land operations have been launched shortly after. The Turkish offensive is part of Ankara's long-standing goal to clear its Syria-facing border area of the Islamic States terrorists (banned in Russia) and the Kurdish militia from the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), whom Ankara designates as a single terrorist organization.

 The PKK/YPG seek to establish a Kurdish autonomous state, including in parts of Turkey, an aspiration that expectedly has met a strong confrontation in Ankara. Turkish security forces carry out regular anti-PKK raids both domestically and in neighboring Syria and Iraq. The idea of establishing a buffer safe zone as a solution to tensions between Turkey and the US-allied YPG militia was proposed by US President Donald Trump in January.

Erdogan has repeatedly warned that Ankara was ready to launch an offensive against the YPG if the safe zone talks get stalled any longer.

Related Topics

Terrorist Army Syria Russia Turkey Iraq Damascus Trump Al Hasakah Same Ankara Tayyip Erdogan January Border Sunday From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Ministry of Economy, US delegation discuss ways of ..

3 hours ago

Winners of Arab Muay Thai Championship 2019 crowne ..

3 hours ago

UAE is one of Russia&#039;s very close and promisi ..

4 hours ago

DAFZA contributes 12% to Dubaiâ€™s foreign trade i ..

5 hours ago

Amal Al Qubaisi meets with Speaker of Montenegro P ..

5 hours ago

Dubai Judicial Institute signs MoU with UN Crime I ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.