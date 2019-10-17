UrduPoint.com
Erdogan's Spokesman, Russian Envoy For Syria Discuss Preserving Syria's Integrity- Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 05:00 PM

Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin and Russian special presidential envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev have discussed steps for preventing a threat from terrorist organizations to Syria's territorial integrity, media reported on Thursday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin and Russian special presidential envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev have discussed steps for preventing a threat from terrorist organizations to Syria's territorial integrity, media reported on Thursday.

During their meeting, held in Ankara, Kalin and Lavrentyev have also discussed the situations in Syria's Manbij and Idlib amid Turkey's offensive in the country, the Anadolu news agency added.

Turkey launched on October 9 an offensive in Syria's north, targeted against Kurdish militia, seen as terrorists by Ankara, and the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia).

