WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2019) US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said in a statement on Wednesday that he had productive phone talks with Ukrainian Minister of Defense Andriy Zahorodniuk regarding the future security of Ukraine.

"Had a productive call with Ukrainian Defense Minister Zahorodniuk," Esper said via Twitter. "I am optimistic about his vision for MoD [Ministry of Defense] and commitment to defense and anti-corruption reforms.

Esper said he iterated the United States' support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The United States has allocated an additional $141.5 million in security assistance to Ukraine besides a $250 million security package that is currently under review.

Russia has repeatedly warned that sending weapons to Ukraine will escalate the conflict in the country's east. New Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has pledged to end the conflict by negotiating with Russia.