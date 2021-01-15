Estonia Allows Entry From Iceland, Greece, Finland Without Restrictions - Foreign Ministry

Estonia has allowed entry without restrictions on the movement for passengers arriving from Iceland, Greece and Finland starting on Friday, the Estonian Foreign Ministry said

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Estonia has allowed entry without restrictions on the movement for passengers arriving from Iceland, Greece and Finland starting on Friday, the Estonian Foreign Ministry said.

"From Friday 15 January, a 10-day restriction on the freedom of movement applies to passengers arriving in Estonia from a country of the European Union, the European Economic Area and the Schengen area with an infection rate above 150 people per 100 000 inhabitants in the past 14 days ... The restriction on the freedom of movement does not apply to passengers arriving from a country with an infection rate below 150 people per 100 000 inhabitants in the past 14 days: Iceland, Greece and Finland," the statement said.

According to the statement, arrivals from Latvia and Lithuania are not required to self-isolate if they have a negative coronavirus test result taken no earlier than 72 hours before arrival. If passengers from these states arrive with the purpose of working, studying, receiving health services or for family reasons or transit, it is not required to take a coronavirus test.

Outside the EU, it is possible to travel to Estonia without restrictions from Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Rwanda, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand.